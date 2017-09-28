Hoover teen charged with murder of 2-year-old girl

Hoover police responded to an emergency medical call involving a 2-year-old girl at The Retreat at Rocky Ridge Apartments on Sept. 21.

Police say the child was in severe distress and was transported to Children's Hospital.

The victim, Levi Ellise Pointer, was pronounced dead at 9:45 p.m. that same night.

Police began an investigation into the child's death and discovered 19-year-old Dlonta Khalil Melton was Levi's sole caregiver that day.

Melton is the boyfriend of Levi's mother.

He could provide no explanation as to why Levi was severely injured, according to police.

The Jefferson County Medical Examiner's Office later determined that Levi suffered a significant skull fracture.

Police obtained an arrest warrant and took Melton into custody.

Melton has been charged with murder and is being held in the Jefferson County Jail on $50,000 bond.

