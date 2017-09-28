Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Auburn McKee.
Auburn is a senior at Clay-Chalkville High School with a 3.92 GPA. She is in SGA, Honor Society, Varsity Cheerleading and a senior class officer. In addition to her school activities, she is on the Dream Team at Church of Highlands. Through her positive attitude, constant smile and willingness to help, she has become a respected leader.
Auburn, congratulations on all you do and for being this week’s Rising Star.
To learn more about the WBRC FOX6 Rising Star program, sponsored by America's First Federal Credit Union, and how to nominate an outstanding student in your community, click here.
1720 Valley View Drive
Birmingham, AL 35209
(205) 322-6666
publicfile@wbrc.com
(205) 583-4343EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.