Jill: Tracking a cool front that will bring a welcomed change by the weekend

Tracking a cold front that will produce a gradual cool down and lowering of moisture levels slowly through the weekend. Seasonal temperatures are likely by Saturday and that means highs in the lower 80s and lows in the lower 60s. The comfy air looks to linger through early next week.

The chance for a passing shower is only 10 percent Thursday.



The grass is getting crunchy and our plants are getting thirsty and so we will need to continue to plan on watering.



FIRST ALERT: A drier than normal pattern looks to persist through the first week in October. Drought is likely to develop over the next three months.



TROPICAL UPDATE: As we track Tropical Storm Maria, and Hurricane Lee tracking east and away from the U.S., we now have a tropical wave in the Caribbean to keep an eye on. This tropical wave is located south of Cuba and forecast to track north with time and has a 40 percent chance of developing into a tropical depression or tropical storm over the next five days. If it were to form into a tropical storm it would be given the name Nate.



We will keep you updated on the progress of this system and if any rain is in store for Alabama through the WBRC First Alert Weather app and on-air.



On You Side with the weather you need to know about starting on WBRC FOX6 News at Noon.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.