Mickey's Weather Kid: Brock - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Mickey's Weather Kid: Brock

(Source: WBRC video) (Source: WBRC video)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

What a great job Mickey's Weather Kid did this morning. 

Brock, 11, is from Helena. His mom tells us he loves to play basketball.

Congratulations Brock on being this week's Mickey's Weather Kid.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly