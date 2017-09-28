Alabama lawyers, coal executive indicted on bribery charges

Two attorneys with the Balch and Bingham law firm and an executive with the coal company, Drummond, have been indicted in an alleged bribery investigation that has already seen the guilty plea of a former state senator.

Attorneys Joel Iverson Gilbert, Steven George McKinney and coal executive David Lynn Roberson are named in the indictments that include bribery and conspiracy.

The case is related to former state Rep. Oliver Robinson, who pleaded guilty this month to bribery. Robinson received $360,000 under a contract to oppose the expansion of an environmental cleanup site.

Balch and Bingham released the following statement on Thursday, saying the two employees have been placed on leave indefinitely:

Today we learned of the federal grand jury action regarding Joel Gilbert and Steve McKinney. While we note that Mr. Gilbert has denied the charges and vowed to vigorously defend himself, and expect Mr. McKinney to do the same, the charges allege actions that, if proven to be true, are contrary to the ethical values that guide our firm’s attorneys and staff. We take these issues very seriously. We are continuing to cooperate fully with government authorities because, in part, we believe strongly that our firm is not implicated more broadly in the alleged conduct. Both Mr. Gilbert and Mr. McKinney are on an indefinite leave of absence. We will continue to ensure that all of the firm attorneys and staff, across our footprint, fully understand and are adhering to the highest standards of legal and ethical compliance.

In a lengthy statement released Wednesday night, Gilbert’s attorney, Jack Sharman said his client was innocent:

Joel Gilbert is innocent of these charges. He did not bribe anyone. This is a case that never should have been brought. Joel represented a client in a legal dispute with the EPA, a powerful and, in this case, over-reaching federal agency. Everything he did while representing that client was lawful and ethical. He is a longtime partner at a leading law firm. A lawyer with a reputation for honesty and integrity, he did what is routine for good counselors to do for corporate and individual clients every day – he engaged a consultant through a written contract to perform real and lawful services.

The U.S. Attorney’s office for the Northern District of Alabama is scheduled to hold a news conference at noon on the new charges.

