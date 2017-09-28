Sky Castle's Roasted Cauliflower - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Sky Castle's Roasted Cauliflower

Ingredients:

5 cups small cauliflower florets 
3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil divided 
1 tablespoon chopped fresh thyme
1 teaspoon grated lemon rind 
1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice 
1 1/2 teaspoons chopped drained capers 
1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
1/2 teaspoon black pepper 
1/4 teaspoon kosher salt 

Directions:

Preheat broiler to high. Combine cauliflower, 1 1/2 tablespoons oil, and thyme in a large bowl. Spread cauliflower mixture in a single layer on a foil-lined baking sheet. Broil 8 to 10 minutes or until browned and tender, stirring once after 4 minutes.
Combine remaining 1 1/2 tablespoons oil, rind, juice, capers, mustard, pepper, and salt in a large bowl, stirring with a whisk. Add roasted cauliflower; toss to coat.

