Scalise returns to House votes at the Capitol for the first time - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Scalise returns to House votes at the Capitol for the first time since being shot

WASHINGTON (AP) - Majority Whip Steve Scalise returns to House votes at the Capitol for the first time since being shot.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Powered by Frankly