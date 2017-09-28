Mickey: Cooler weekend temperatures

We begin another morning with temps in the 60s. Under mostly sunny skies, expect highs today to be warm again and topping out in the upper 80s to low 90s with north winds around 5-10 mph.

Tonight should be mostly clear with with lows near 63 and north winds at 5-10.

A dry frontal passage today is expected to drop our high temperatures for Friday down to the low 80s.

Expect clear skies tomorrow along with the cooler air.

A second front is forecast to move through Alabama Saturday. Highs are again expected in the low 80s Saturday afternoon. The cooler air isn't anticipated until Sunday.

Sunday afternoon's highs should only make it into the upper 70s to low 80s...lows in the low to mid 60s. And, temps should remain close to that under mostly clear skies through midweek.

The weekend looks great for college football in Tuscaloosa and Auburn. We're expecting mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s.

