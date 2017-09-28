1 person dead in motorcycle wreck - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

1 person dead in motorcycle wreck

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Birmingham police are working to clear a deadly motorcycle wreck. 

Police say that the person on the motorcycle crossed the center lane and hit a car head-on on 3rd Avenue West and Eufala Avenue, near a U-Haul location. The person on the motorcycle died. 

The name of the victim has not been released. 

