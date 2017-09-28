Birmingham mother tackles tough talk with children on race and social justice

Dafina Ward, like many in this country, can't escape the current issues of social injustice.

But as a mother, those issues impact her two girls, who are 9 and 12 years old. As a family, they tackle the issues head-on.

It’s experiences she penned in a recently published article in the Washington Post: A black mom, seeking safe ground for her daughters.

Here’s a snippet from the article Ward wrote as a Ford Foundation Public Voices Fellow:

My children have had no choice but to wait in deep waters to know the complexities of this world we live in while we have provided them with what many would describe as the charmed life we have also had in-depth conversation on race and tearful exchanges about four little girls in a church Trayvon martin, Jim Crow and much more.

Ward said this is a conversation certainly not for every parent and child.

"Parents know their kids so you know what they can handle,” said Ward. “You know what could be traumatic for them and what could be really helpful."

If you want to have that conversation, Ward said arm yourself with the facts.

"If you want to have a dialogue about race, social justice, you have to be prepared to have the full conversation. Give your kids the historical perspective and understanding of why things are where they are at this point," Ward said.

Ward said right now, many parents may find themselves at this crossroad.

"It’s really interesting that kids are thinking this way and it reminds me that children, they see a difference, but they see it differently than we do. They think about their friends who they are with every day and they want it to be peace and they want everybody to get along so it's very different for kids," said Ward.

