Apparent power struggle in Brighton after former mayor vacates office

There seems to be a power struggle in the city of Brighton after Mayor Brandon Dean was essentially kicked out of office.

Right now, the city is trying to figure out how to move forward. One city councilwoman says communication among city officials is still lacking.

Rhonda Bean is currently the interim mayor. City Councilwoman Ashley Henderson said Bean isn’t communicating with the council on much. She feels she and others are being left in the dark when it comes to some of the decision making.

As we’ve been reporting, Brighton isn't in the best shape financially. Henderson says the last thing she wants to see is the city go into financial ruin because of city officials.

"If we don't make the right decisions now, the future of Brighton is in trouble. We were off to a great start. We planned with so much prestige. We still have so many things that we are going to accomplish, but if we do not have the right leadership to make that effective, it will not work,” Henderson said.

We’re told there is an emergency meeting Thursday at 7 p.m. at Brighton City Hall to discuss how to move the city forward.

