On Your Side Investigation: Got credit card debt? You could transfer your balance to another card

If you have a big credit card balance and a high interest rate, it could be time to transfer that balance to another card with better terms for you.

But what are the risks?

If your credit card is good but your balance and interest are bad, then you could bounce that balance to another card. Creditcards.com recommended you transfer that credit card balance to the Chase Slate credit card.

The Chase Slate offers zero percent interest on your transferred balance for 15 months and no transfer fee within 60 days of opening the account.

"As long as you make the transfer within the first 60 days, you won't have to pay that fee on the Chase Slate card,” Matt Schulz, a CreditCards.com Analyst said.

The Citi Diamond Preferred balance transfer credit card offers an even better intro period. You can get zero percent interest on the transferred balance for 21 months nearly two years with a three percent transfer fee.

"But there are pitfalls,” said Meredith Crawford, a credit expert with Confluent Strategies.

Crawford noted that after both cards' zero-interest introductory periods expire, their interest rates balloon to as low as 13 percent or as high as 25 percent. So you must pay off that transferred balance during the zero-interest introductory period.

"If you don't, well then you're going to start accruing the interest payments after that introductory period, and you're probably going to find yourself right back in the same situation you were in before,” Crawford said.

Experts say you want to make a plan to pay off your debt that’s the whole point of transferring your balance. You don't want to move debt from one card to another because you'll be in debt up to your eyeballs.

So, budget wisely. Try and cut down on your expenses so you can pay off that debt.

