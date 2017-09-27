J-P: Sunshine is expected to continue - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

J-P: Sunshine is expected to continue

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Clear skies are expected Wednesday night with overnight lows in the mid to upper 60s. Thursday should be sunny with temperatures in the mid 80s. We'll finally begin to see some changes with our forecast by Friday.

For Friday, we'll see mostly sunny skies with highs in the lower 80s. Expect clear skies for Friday night football games. Overnight lows will fall into the lower 60s.

The weekend looks spectacular for college football in Tuscaloosa and Auburn. We'll see mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the upper 70s to lower 80s. Temperatures during the morning will be around 60 degrees. Drier air will be moving into the area thanks to a northerly wind.

We'll see mostly sunny skies on Monday and Tuesday with temperatures reaching around 80. Morning lows will fall into the upper 50s. The forecast appears to remain dry through much of next week.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.

