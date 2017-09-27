Birmingham adopts nondiscrimination ordinance to stop all discrimination

Birmingham is putting an end to discrimination and is the only city in Alabama taking this stance.

The city council passed a nondiscrimination ordinance this week. This is the first city in the state to add legal protection for those who face discrimination.

It’s in an effort to make sure no one in Birmingham is discriminated against for any reason. If they are, the city promises to do something about it.

City Council President Johnathan Austin and he says this is something that the city should have done a long time ago and other cities need to follow.

"Birmingham is taking the lead once again in fighting for equality and justice for all of our citizens," Austin explained.

The nondiscrimination ordinance gives legal protection to those facing discrimination based on a person's race, color, religion, national origin, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or disability.

It creates an 11-member commission to investigate complaints of discrimination.

"If there is any further action that needs to be taken they will recommend that action," Austin stated.

Those involved will have a chance to come to an agreement but if that doesn't work then the person feels discriminated against will have the option to take the case to court.

It is all to help prevent people from losing their jobs or being denied housing or public accommodations in Birmingham because of their sexual orientation or gender identity.

This also expands to protect citizens when the city makes deals contractors or companies the nondiscrimination ordinance still stands.

