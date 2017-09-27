EXCLUSIVE: U.S. Attorney's office confirms new charges in a public corruption case

In a WBRC Exclusive, the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Northern District of Alabama confirms they will announce new charges in a public corruption case Thursday in a noon press conference in Birmingham.

Separately, in a statement released late Wednesday, Joel Gilbert, a partner at Balch & Bingham law firm announced he expects to be indicted tomorrow by the U.S. Attorney’s office for what he calls “routine legal services he provided his client Drummond Coal Company.”

Former State Rep. Oliver Robinson pleaded guilty in early September to 7 counts of corruption related to his work to discourage north Birmingham residents from supporting an expansion of the EPA Superfund site there. Robinson admitted to federal prosecutors he accepted bribes from Drummond Coal to oppose the superfund site expansion.

Gilbert’s attorney Jack Sharman said in his statement Wednesday:

Joel Gilbert is innocent of these charges. He did not bribe anyone. This is a case that never should have been brought. Joel represented a client in a legal dispute with the EPA, a powerful and, in this case, over-reaching federal agency. Everything he did while representing that client was lawful and ethical. He is a longtime partner at a leading law firm. A lawyer with a reputation for honesty and integrity, he did what is routine for good counselors to do for corporate and individual clients every day – he engaged a consultant through a written contract to perform real and lawful services. The Government has the burden of proof at trial, not Joel, but the evidence – including emails, text messages, contracts, billing records, environmental testing and witness testimony – will prove that Joel is innocent. We will tell the whole story at trial. Because of the recent adverse publicity about these events, however, a few basic facts should be noted. The consulting contract at issue is both lawful and common. Balch & Bingham, Joel’s law firm, entered into a contract with the Oliver Robinson Foundation, on behalf of the firm’s client, Drummond Company, to help with a grassroots effort to understand what EPA was doing in North Birmingham and Tarrant and, where appropriate, to address factual inaccuracies and faulty science. Such contracts and efforts are legal under both federal and state law, including the Alabama Ethics Code. The Alabama Ethics Code is complex, but it explicitly permits public officials, including state legislators and their affiliates, to do consulting work for a fee – the type of arrangement that the Government is now trying to say is criminal. The records will show that the payments under the contract to the Foundation were for community outreach work performed by the Foundation, not to bribe Mr. Robinson. If Oliver Robinson did something he was not supposed to with the fees paid to the Foundation for the Foundation’s work, Joel did not know about it or approve of it.

