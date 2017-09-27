Bama accepts resignation of men's basketball administrator Kobie Baker

The University of Alabama has accepted the resignation of men's basketball administrator Kobie Baker.More >>
The University of Alabama has accepted the resignation of men's basketball administrator Kobie Baker.More >>
"But to me, some of the things we do in our country, I grew up, they were unifying events and it’s a little painful to see that those things are not so right now. But I also respect everyone’s right not to be censored in terms of the way they express their beliefs."More >>
"But to me, some of the things we do in our country, I grew up, they were unifying events and it’s a little painful to see that those things are not so right now. But I also respect everyone’s right not to be censored in terms of the way they express their beliefs."More >>
Alabama hits the road for their first SEC match-up of the year. Keep up with the Crimson Tides clash with the Vanderbilt Commodores up in Nashville here.More >>
Alabama hits the road for their first SEC match-up of the year. Keep up with the Crimson Tides clash with the Vanderbilt Commodores up in Nashville here.More >>
Officials at the University of Alabama finalized the 2018 football schedule on Tuesday. As usual, there are seven home games scheduled for Bryant-Denny Stadium with one neutral site game and four SEC road games.More >>
Officials at the University of Alabama finalized the 2018 football schedule on Tuesday. As usual, there are seven home games scheduled for Bryant-Denny Stadium with one neutral site game and four SEC road games.More >>
It's a surprising match-up Saturday in Nashville with a battle of unbeaten teams between Alabama and Vanderbilt.More >>
It's a surprising match-up Saturday in Nashville with a battle of unbeaten teams between Alabama and Vanderbilt.More >>
WIS is launching a new sports talk show on Facebook Live! Every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., Rick Henry, Emery Glover and their special guests will get together at 1801 Grille in downtown Columbia for thirty minutes of spirited college football talk on Facebook Live.More >>
WIS is launching a new sports talk show on Facebook Live! Every Wednesday at 7:30 p.m., Rick Henry, Emery Glover and their special guests will get together at 1801 Grille in downtown Columbia for thirty minutes of spirited college football talk on Facebook Live.More >>
Parker White kicked a 31-yard field goal with four seconds left to give South Carolina a 17-16 win over Louisiana Tech on Saturday.More >>
Parker White kicked a 31-yard field goal with four seconds left to give South Carolina a 17-16 win over Louisiana Tech on Saturday.More >>
Kerryon Johnson finished one rushing touchdown shy of Auburn's all-time record for a single game as the No. 15 Tigers didn't let up in it's 51-14 win over Missouri Saturday night.More >>
Kerryon Johnson finished one rushing touchdown shy of Auburn's all-time record for a single game as the No. 15 Tigers didn't let up in it's 51-14 win over Missouri Saturday night.More >>