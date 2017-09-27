Bama accepts resignation of men's basketball administrator Kobie Baker

The University of Alabama has accepted the resignation of men's basketball administrator Kobie Baker.

Baker resigned after the university initiated an internal review of its men's basketball operations in the wake of a federal investigation into intercollegiate athletics.

Athletics Director Greg Byrne released the following statement:

Following yesterday’s reports from New York regarding a Federal investigation of intercollegiate athletics, The University of Alabama Department of Athletics immediately initiated an internal review of our men’s basketball operations. As a result, we have accepted the resignation effective today of Kobie Baker, a men’s basketball administrator. Our review has not identified any NCAA or SEC rules violations nor the involvement of any other coach or staff member. We have notified both of the governing bodies of the actions we have taken. As always, we will continue to be proactive in our compliance efforts.