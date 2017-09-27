Shelby County District Attorney warns parents of potentially dangerous products

Look on the store of your local convenience store and you might believe it or not, a product called synthetic urine.

"The bottle that comes in this box has a temperature strip on it. It actually comes with hand warmers so you can warm this up," says Assistant Shelby County District Attorney Alan Miller.

He says the purpose is for a person to cheat on their drug screening.

Miller says it and other items like it are found at various convenience stores throughout Shelby County and Alabama and teens are getting their hands on them.

"The problem is everything you see here promotes substance abuse,” Miller says, pointing to a table full of various items.

He picks up a bottle of one substance called Lean.

"People take their Codeine, cough syrup, things like that, mix it with a soft drink. Unless it is prescribed, that's an illegal substance," Miller says.

There's also what's called Kush Cakes and CBD gummies which claim to mimic the effects of marijuana.

“This says it’s supposed to be consumed by people who are twenty-one years old or older. But it's marketed as candy,” Miller says.

His goal is to make parents and the community aware these items are out there.

He says it also may be an indication a child has a much more serious problem with drugs.

“These are people trying to make money riding the wave of the current culture and it is really, really a shame,” says Miller.

We reached out to the makers of the products for comments, but as of news time, we did not get a response.

