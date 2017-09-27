Police Chief on Tuscaloosa's recent violence: 'It's got to stop'

Angry and determined, Tuscaloosa Police Chief Steve Anderson addressed the recent violence that's left at least three people dead and others in the city injured.

"The nonsense and the violence we've seen in the city, especially in the month of September, it's got to stop," Anderson said on Wednesday.

The most recent crime happened Tuesday night around 8:30. Officers responded to a brawl involving 20 to 30 people in the streets of Hodo Haven Apartments.

"It's creating a bad reputation in our city and it's hurting our community as a whole," Anderson explained.

Anderson described a chaotic scene where people were still shooting when officers arrived.

He said the two people wounded with non-life threatening injuries aren't cooperating.

"What we need the community to do is to take a stand and say no, we're not going to put up with this nonsense, the ignorance that's going on in our communities, especially in the black community," he said.

Anderson said city leaders are working on a community meeting to address the violence that could happen as early as October.

He added, they could decide to charge people listed as victims in some of these incidents if it can be proven they contributed to the violence that injured them in the first place especially if it can be determined they were armed at the time.

