Deputies: Walker Co. man arrested for raping 5-year-old, producing child porn

A Jasper man is facing charges he allegedly raped a 5-year old girl and produced child pornography.

Court records released Wednesday show investigators are charging Bruce Michael O'Neal with rape, sexual abuse and producing child pornography.

The criminal complaint says the rape happened at his home on Highway 69 in Walker County on Sunday. O'Neal is in jail tonight with no bond and no court date set yet.

