Deputies arrest man suspected in several car break-ins

Deputies in Jefferson County arrested a man Tuesday morning suspected in several car break-ins.

Investigators used surveillance footage from an incident in the 4600 block of Pinson Valley Parkway Tuesday to identify the suspect as 40-year-old Marteze Dejuan Wright, of Birmingham.

The victim told authorities he parked his truck in the lot at 7 a.m. and came back later that morning to find the door open and his speakers and amplifiers were stolen.

Cameras at that location and neighboring business captured the suspect's face and tag number.

Wright is being held in the Jefferson County Jail on $153,000 bond. Deputies learned he had several other outstanding warrants.

Wright had been out on bond for other vehicle break-in cases but those have now been revoked.

He is charged with unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and additional charges are pending.

