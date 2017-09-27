WBRC On Your Side Investigation Preview: Bounce Your Balance - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

WBRC On Your Side Investigation Preview: Bounce Your Balance

By Jenna Beach, Digital Marketing Manager
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Credit card debt can be overwhelming, but we are On Your Side with some helpful solutions.

Sometimes you might find yourself in a tough situation and have to resort to using credit cards. Now, your credit card balance is big. Its interest rate is even bigger.

It may be time to bounce that balance to a better card.

Have you considered a balance transfer credit card?

On Your Side investigator Josh Gauntt WBRC helps you select the right card to pay off your balances and what pitfalls to avoid. See his report Wednesday at 6.

