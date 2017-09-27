Homewood man charged with sexual abuse of a minor - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Homewood man charged with sexual abuse of a minor

Source: Arick Michael Spitzer, 20. (Source: Homewood Police Department) Source: Arick Michael Spitzer, 20. (Source: Homewood Police Department)
HOMEWOOD, AL (WBRC) -

Homewood police arrested a man for an incident involving sexual abuse of a minor.

Police say 20-year-old Arick Michael Spitzer has been charged with second-degree sexual abuse.

Spitzer was processed into Homewood City Jail.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly