Boaz teen charged with fatally shooting 42-year-old man - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Boaz teen charged with fatally shooting 42-year-old man

By Julie Rockett, Digital Content Producer
Ty Jordan Kirkland (Source: Etowah Co. Sheriff's Office) Ty Jordan Kirkland (Source: Etowah Co. Sheriff's Office)
ETOWAH COUNTY, AL (WBRC) -

A Boaz teenager is charged with the shooting death of a 42-year-old man.

Ty Jordan Kirkland, 19, is charged with murder.

He's accused of shooting Kevin Charles Jones, 42, after an argument at a home on Sunset Trail in Boaz.

Jones later died at UAB Hospital.

