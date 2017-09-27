Jill: Another hot afternoon ahead

Hot again Wednesday afternoon! Temperatures will top off in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Very little in the way of clouds develop today.

The weather looks great for those that plan on attending the Cullman County Fair this evening with temperatures falling from the middle 80s and into the 70s. You’ll be able to see this evening to the southwest the first quarter moon, Saturn and the start Antares.

Temperatures will be above normal one more day and then a cold front changes everything by Friday. Normally, highs are in the lower 80s and lows are in the lower 60s and we will see temperatures like that, or if not, slightly cooler starting on Friday and lingering through early next week. It will be breezy at times too, so be careful if you plan on doing any outdoor burning.

I don’t see rain anytime soon in the forecast and the chance for drought developing through December appears likely. This dry stretch will mean you’ll have to plan on watering your lawn and garden.

TROPICAL UPDATE: Maria is still a Category 1 hurricane with 75 mph winds and moving north-northeast at 6 mph, and is the closest it has been to the U.S. so far, but is still forecast to track away after today. Lee is a Category 3, the fifth major hurricane of the season with 115 mph winds and moving northwest at 7 mph and is also curving out to sea.

WBRC FOX6 News

