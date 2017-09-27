Groundbreaking begins on new Tuscaloosa middle school

Tuscaloosa education leaders are inviting the community to celebrate the groundbreaking of Tuscaloosa's new northern middle school on Wednesday at 4:15 p.m.
Work is actually already underway on the new school, which is located on Northridge Road.
This is one of many construction projects happening in Tuscaloosa City Schools right now. All the projects combined will cost approximately $170 million, with the goals of creating modern, more efficient buildings, with technology to support learning.
There are two additional groundbreaking ceremonies set for later this fall at Oakdale and Skyland Elementary Schools.
