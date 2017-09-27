Reports: Rick Pitino likely to be fired at Louisville - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Reports: Rick Pitino likely to be fired at Louisville

ESPN reports Louisville head basketball coach Rick Pitino will likely be fired Wednesday one day after allegations of fraud and corruption involving NCAA Division 1 schools were announced by federal prosecutors.

Ten people, including four NCAA coaches, have been arrested in an ongoing, multi-year probe of college basketball.

Pitino has been the head basketball coach at the University of Louisville since 2001.

