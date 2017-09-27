UPDATE: 1 lane of Highway 25 in Calera reopens following train accident

Highway 25 at Highway 42 in Calera has been closed for most of Wednesday due to a train crash.

One lane has reopened as of approximately 3:30 p.m.

An 18-wheeler was crossing the tracks when it was hit by a Norfolk Southern Train, Norfolk Southern Director of Public Relations Susan Terpay said.

Fire crews on the scene were able to remove the driver of the 18-wheeler. Authorities say his injuries are not life-threatening.

No one on the train was hurt.

This railroad crossing is equipped with flashing lights warning drivers to stop because a train is approaching. The flashing lights were operating.

Two locomotives and five rail cars derailed in the incident.

Norfolk Southern personnel are on the scene working to re-rail the equipment and repair the track, which was damaged in the incident.

