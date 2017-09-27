Highway 25 in Calera closed due to train accident

Highway 25 at Highway 42 in Calera will be closed for most of the day because of a train crash.More >>
Get real-time results for Alabama's U.S. Senate GOP Runoff Election here.More >>
Hot again Wednesday afternoon! Temperatures will top off in the upper 80s and lower 90s.More >>
Tuscaloosa education leaders are inviting the community to celebrate the groundbreaking of Tuscaloosa's new northern middle school on Wednesday at 4:15 p.m.More >>
Multiple units are on the scene of a house fire in Walker County.More >>
