Highway 25 in Calera closed due to train accident

By Julie Rockett, Digital Content Producer
CALERA, AL (WBRC) -

Highway 25 at Highway 42 in Calera will be closed for most of the day because of a train crash.

The train and an 18-wheeler collided Wednesday morning on Highway 25 and the train derailed.

Fire crews on the scene were able to remove the driver of the 18-wheeler. Authorities say his injuries are not life-threatening.

