Mickey: A touch of fall-like weather this weekend

It's another comfy start with temperatures in the 60s across our area.

Look for a whole lotta sunshine out there again today with highs near 90 degrees and north winds around 5-10 mph.

Tonight should be mostly clear with lows near 69 and a north wind around 5 mph.

A couple of cold fronts are expected to push through our area in the next few days, the first of which is poised to push through on Thursday. Due to our very dry conditions, little to no rain is expected to develop ahead of the front.

High temperatures are expected to drop into the low 80s by Saturday. That's when a secondary front is forecast to move through Alabama. The result should be reinforcing shot of cool, dry air.

Highs for Sunday into early next week should fall into the upper 70s to low 80s with lows in the low to mid 60s.

Maria is now a tropical storm off the coast of North Carolina. The storm system is expected to begin trekking to the northeast today, away from land, and eventually head into the cooler waters of the north Atlantic.

Hurricane Lee remains over the open water of the Atlantic and is expected to move into the north Atlantic as well.

Temperatures should be very comfortable for high school football Friday night, dropping into the 70s during the game.

Enjoy the sunshine for the next few days and the cooler, fall-like air!

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.