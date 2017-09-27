1 person injured, vehicles burned in Walker Co. house fire

Multiple units are on the scene of a house fire in Walker County.

Oakman, Parrish and McCullum fire departments were called to the scene in the 7100 block of Oakman Parrish Road, also known as Market Street, around 4 a.m.

The structure, as well as three vehicles, were already well involved when authorities arrived.

One person was injured.

This story is developing. Be sure to check back for updates.

