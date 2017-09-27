2 shot in fight at Tuscaloosa apartment complex

Tuscaloosa police are investigating a Tuesday night double shooting at an apartment building.
Police say there were more than 20 shell casings in the shooting that started as a fight between 20-30 people at the Hodo Haven Apartments in the 700 block of East 33rd Street, according to a news release.
Responding officers found two gunshot victims, both 22-year-old men, on the scene. One victim was shot in the leg and the other victim was shot in the hip. Both were transported to DCH Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
No suspects are in custody.
Investigators are interviewing witnesses and looking at area video surveillance.
