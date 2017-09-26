YMCA's national campaign to promote unity resonates with its youngest members

From race to religion, it’s a tense time in the country and it's causing some division.

But the YMCA is trying to fill the gaps and is promoting its message of unity through a powerful national campaign.

“When I first saw the national campaign, I said 'finally we get to tell our story in our own voice,'” said YMCA District Vice President Terri Harvill. “Every single day, we actually strive really, really hard to be intentional, to be engaging with everybody in our community regardless of age race creed religion background.”

It’s a message that has resonated with some of the youngest YMCA members.

“We shouldn’t judge each other by how we look,” said 12-year-old Emmanueel Ellis.

Others like 6-year-olds Collins White and Kendalyn Powe see race in its purest form.

“We don't have the same skin. She has white skin and I have brown. I have blonde hair and she has black hair, “ the two described.

Havill said the YMCA’s campaign will help make a stronger community.

"If we can teach them that race does not matter, if we can teach them that everyone is important, then our community looks different because they came here to the YMCA," Havill explained.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.