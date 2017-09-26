Doug Jones comments on Roy Moore win in Senate runoff

Get real-time results for Alabama's U.S. Senate GOP Runoff Election here.More >>
Get real-time results for Alabama's U.S. Senate GOP Runoff Election here.More >>
Democrat Doug Jones will face Republican Roy Moore in the Senate election on December 12.More >>
Democrat Doug Jones will face Republican Roy Moore in the Senate election on December 12.More >>
Senator Luther Strange failed to get enough votes during Tuesday's primary runoff, but in a statement released tonight, Strange says he will continue to work with President Trump to accomplish what he can to advance his agenda during the next few weeks.More >>
Senator Luther Strange failed to get enough votes during Tuesday's primary runoff, but in a statement released tonight, Strange says he will continue to work with President Trump to accomplish what he can to advance his agenda during the next few weeks.More >>
Birmingham police responded to an incident that occurred in the 400 block of Tempest Drive.More >>
Birmingham police responded to an incident that occurred in the 400 block of Tempest Drive.More >>
Kids, Tuscaloosa-area state legislators and others cut the ribbon on a new Pre-K classroom that opened this year at Taylorville Primary Tuesday morning.More >>
Kids, Tuscaloosa-area state legislators and others cut the ribbon on a new Pre-K classroom that opened this year at Taylorville Primary Tuesday morning.More >>