Sen. Strange comments on loss to Roy Moore in Senate seat runoff

Senator Luther Strange failed to get enough votes during Tuesday's primary runoff, but in a statement released tonight, Strange says he will continue to work with President Trump to accomplish what he can to advance his agenda during the next few weeks.

His entire statement is available below:

"From the beginning of this campaign, my priority has been serving the people of Alabama. Tomorrow I will go back to work with President Trump and do all I can to advance his agenda over the next few weeks. Melissa and I appreciate the many devoted friends and family who have supported us over the past months, the many Alabamians who have given us a warm welcome in every corner of the state, and the brigade of volunteers who left it all out on the field in this campaign. I am especially grateful for the support of President Trump and Vice President Pence, as well as the strong example set by my friends Richard Shelby and Jeff Sessions. I congratulate Roy Moore on the result this evening. May God be with him and may God continue to bless Alabama and the United States of America." - Luther Strange after his runoff loss to Roy Moore, September 26, 2017.

