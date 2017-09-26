18-month-old girl dead; death investigation - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

18-month-old girl dead; death investigation

By Chelsea Pruitt, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: WBRC) (Source: WBRC)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Birmingham police responded to an incident that occurred in the 400 block of Tempest Drive.

An 18-month-old girl was found unresponsive by her mother.

According to police, the child was left with the mother's boyfriend.

The child was brought to Children's Hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly