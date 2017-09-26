18-month-old Birmingham girl's death ruled a homicide

The death of an 18-month-old girl in Birmingham has been ruled a homicide, according to the Jefferson County coroner.

Police responded to an incident that occurred in the 400 block of Tempest Drive after the girl, Ta'leah Nicole Alexander-Burke, was found unresponsive by her mother.

According to police, the child was left with the mother's boyfriend.

Alexander-Burke was brought to Children's of Alabama where she was pronounced dead.

