17-month-old Birmingham girl's death ruled a homicide

The widow of a man beaten to death in Tuscaloosa Sunday opened up about her experience on Thursday.More >>
The widow of a man beaten to death in Tuscaloosa Sunday opened up about her experience on Thursday.More >>
The death of an 18-month-old girl in Birmingham has been ruled a homicide, according to the Jefferson County coroner.More >>
The death of an 18-month-old girl in Birmingham has been ruled a homicide, according to the Jefferson County coroner.More >>
State road work underway in one of Tuscaloosa busiest thorough fairs is just a sign of bigger things to come.More >>
State road work underway in one of Tuscaloosa busiest thorough fairs is just a sign of bigger things to come.More >>
The flu season is coming for humans but dog owners have to worry about their pet year round.More >>
The flu season is coming for humans but dog owners have to worry about their pet year round.More >>
Firefighters in Hueytown are battling a blaze at the Birmingham Auto Auction located on Meadland Circle.More >>
Firefighters in Hueytown are battling a blaze at the Birmingham Auto Auction located on Meadland Circle.More >>