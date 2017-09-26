UA students, veterans react to NFL flag and anthem protests

American flags flew high on construction cranes near the University of Alabama campus.

A Purple Heart University, many people on and off campus feel strongly about the flag and the national anthem.

"I think it shows disrespect for those who died for our country. That's just the way I feel about it," Dalton Goff told WBRC.

Many students had strong reactions after some NFL players refused to stand when the anthem was played.

Some of them favored the protest.

"Cool that they use a large platform to make a statement and I think it's important they're voicing what they feel they need to stand up for," according to UA student Tim Swart.

Walter Turner is POW MIA Program Chairman of Cottondale's VFW Post 6022.

"I equate it to taking the American flag and putting it on the ground and walking all over it. That's what they're doing if you ask me," Turner explained to WBRC.

He feels the flag and the anthem should be off limits when it comes to political protest.

"I understand they're saying freedom of speech. I understand they say they have the right to do it. I also understand they're doing it on the backs of military veterans past, present and future that have given them the right to do that," Turner went on to say.

