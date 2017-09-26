Ribbon cut on new Pre-K classroom in Tuscaloosa County

Kids, Tuscaloosa-area state legislators and others cut the ribbon on a new Pre-K classroom that opened this year at Taylorville Primary Tuesday morning.

This gives the Tuscaloosa County school system 6 new Pre-K classrooms.

The additions now mean Pre-K in the Tuscaloosa area now reaches the highest percentage of four-year-olds among the state's largest population centers according to Alabama School Readiness Alliance.

"They do touch on academics and things like that and touch on social and emotional side of things and so that is very important," Kay Kay Criss, principal of Taylorville Primary, explained to WBRC.

Taylorville Primary got $120,000 in May for that additional Pre-K classroom that pays for lead and assistant teacher salaries and developmentally appropriate materials.

