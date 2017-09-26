BPD investigating shooting, three males shot

Birmingham police responded to a shooting on Center Street South at 1st Avenue South.More >>
Cassandra Silvers worries more than ever about walking and working in downtown Tuscaloosa after someone beat 27-year-old David Milligan to death.More >>
The dry days are starting to add up across Alabama, with very little rain area-wide since Irma.More >>
The Tuscaloosa Amphitheater and West Alabama Chapter of the American Red Cross will partner Tuesday evening to raise funds for hurricane relief at the Daryl Hall and John Oates concert.More >>
Hueytown police received a call Monday evening about possible human remains found in a wooded area off Virginia Drive.More >>
