BPD investigating shooting, three males shot

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

Birmingham police responded to a shooting on Center Street  South at 1st Avenue.

Three black males were shot and suffered non-threatening injuries. 40 rounds of ammunition were found at the scene.

There are no suspects in custody at this time.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

