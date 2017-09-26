Wes: Tracking a cold front that will bring big changes later this week

FIRST ALERT UPDATE ON THE COOLER AIR FOR LATE WEEK: The dry days are starting to add up across Alabama, with very little rain area-wide since Irma. We will be talking about a cold front that could bring a few sprinkles on Thursday but most areas look to remain dry through the weekend. The bigger focus for the remainder of this week will be the cold fronts impact on temperatures. The first cool down comes on Friday with highs in the middle 80s. A secondary cold front will bring a bigger drop in temperature, with lows in the 50s this weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT TONIGHT AND TOMORROW: The sky will remain clear through this evening, with pleasantly warm conditions. You will also notice a bright crescent moon over the horizon. Overnight lows will range from mid to upper 60s west to low 60s and 50s east. It is going to be a perfect night for the Hall and Oates Concert in Tuscaloosa! A dry northerly flow will continue as Maria moves north in the Atlantic. This will bring more sunshine to Alabama tomorrow, with highs once again nearing 90° (about 5 to 10 degrees above average).

REST OF THE WEEK AND WEEKEND: The cold front will arrive on Thursday but with limited moisture, only a few sprinkles or a stray shower will be possible. Temperatures will fall off slightly on Friday; however, a secondary front will bring highs in the 70s, with lows in the 50s as we kickoff October. The weekend looks fantastic! A nice taste of fall with lots of sunshine. The pattern changes late week will also send Maria northeast over the Atlantic. Lee will also remain well away from the U.S.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.