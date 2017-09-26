Downtown Tuscaloosa safety concerns

Cassandra Silvers worries more than ever about walking and working in downtown Tuscaloosa after someone beat 27-year-old David Milligan to death.

"I mean I'm very concerned for my safety, like when I'm leaving for my car, I'm well prepared because I know we live in an evil world. Y'all need some Jesus," Silvers said.

She and others, including City Councilwoman Phyllis Odom, would like to see a bigger police presence.

"Constant patrol of the area, especially in downtown where the bars and restaurants are located, there seems to be a lot of issues," Odom explained.

Milligan was found beaten in Odom's district at University Blvd. near Greensboro before he later died.

Police had not increased patrols in the area as of Tuesday. Odom said she would talk to Mayor Bell and police about patrols in the area.

Silver just wants to feel safer.

"It just doesn't make any sense you can't go out and enjoy yourself without somebody getting killed," Silvers added.

No suspects have been identified in Milligan's death.

Anyone with information on what happened to him should call the Tuscaloosa Metro Homicide Unit at 205-349-0518.



