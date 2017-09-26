Election Results: Alabama Senate Republican Runoff - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Election Results: Alabama Senate Republican Runoff

Get real-time results for Alabama's U.S. Senate GOP Runoff Election here. Then winner will face Doug Jones for the seat, previously held by Attorney General Jeff Sessions, on December 12th.

If you don't see the results below, CLICK HERE.


