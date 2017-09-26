Vote to bring back the big Alabama Theatre sign

The Alabama Theatre wants your help bringing back a piece of history.

When the theater first opened in 1927, there were two of the iconic "Alabama" signs in lights. By 1960, the sign on 18th Street had disappeared after being taken down for repairs.

Bringing it back is expensive, but now the theater is a finalist in a nationwide preservation competition for a grant that would cover the costs. The main street grant competition has 25 finalists, and now it's up to the public to vote on which one should win!

You can cast your vote daily for the Alabama Theatre at this link.

