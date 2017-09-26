Editorial: Common good

The following is an editorial from WBRC FOX6 News General Manager Collin Gaston, which first aired on Tuesday, September 26, 2017:

A little over a month ago, protests turned violent in Charlottesville, Virginia. It was an ugly moment in the nation's history and the fallout has lingered on.

For now, that hate and anger has been eclipsed by the Hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria, which left behind massive destruction in Texas, Florida and Puerto Rico. The storms didn’t discriminate based on race, they didn’t care about Democrats or Republicans, and they didn’t check gender identities or views on Confederate statues.

There was no “us” vs. “them.” It was us against nature.

The stories of heroism, sacrifice and neighbors helping neighbors stood tall in the rising flood waters, and those that weren’t there to help, sent help. Donations poured in from all over the country, including Central Alabama.

Adversity has a way of bringing people together and tragedy brings perspective. Sure, there are problems in this country and sometimes solutions to those problems often seem unattainable.

Americans, in times of crisis, do what we do best and put aside differences to work together for the common good.

It would be great if we could do that on a lot of other issues as well, without being prompted to do so by a destructive event.

