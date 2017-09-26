Tuscaloosa Amphitheater & Red Cross partner for Hurricane Relief Tuesday Night

The Tuscaloosa Amphitheater and West Alabama Chapter of the American Red Cross will partner Tuesday evening to raise funds for hurricane relief at the Daryl Hall and John Oates concert.



The Red Cross will accept donations at the concert.



Daryl Hall and John Oates are currently on the Southern portion of their concert tour, which includes some cities impacted by the recent hurricanes.



City of Tuscaloosa Community Engagement Manager Michelle Smart said many people in Tuscaloosa are familiar with disaster, after the April 27, 2011 tornado, and want to help other areas currently going through recovery efforts.



The concert begins Tuesday at 7:30 pm.



Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.