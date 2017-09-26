Possible human remains found in Hueytown off Virginia Drive

The Tuscaloosa Amphitheater and West Alabama Chapter of the American Red Cross will partner Tuesday evening to raise funds for hurricane relief at the Daryl Hall and John Oates concert.More >>
The Tuscaloosa Amphitheater and West Alabama Chapter of the American Red Cross will partner Tuesday evening to raise funds for hurricane relief at the Daryl Hall and John Oates concert.More >>
Hueytown police received a call Monday evening about possible human remains found in a wooded area off Virginia Drive.More >>
Hueytown police received a call Monday evening about possible human remains found in a wooded area off Virginia Drive.More >>
Talking about mental health and suicide is never easy. Since this is Suicide Prevention Month, one group that needs more attention is the African American community because of the rate of suicide among young men.More >>
Talking about mental health and suicide is never easy. Since this is Suicide Prevention Month, one group that needs more attention is the African American community because of the rate of suicide among young men.More >>
Hot again Tuesday afternoon! Temperatures will top off in the upper 80s and lower 90s.More >>
Hot again Tuesday afternoon! Temperatures will top off in the upper 80s and lower 90s.More >>
Fairfield Police are investigating after a 3-year-old boy died after he was left inside an automobile at Miles College on Monday.More >>
Fairfield Police are investigating after a 3-year-old boy died after he was left inside an automobile at Miles College on Monday.More >>