'Brother, Let's Talk' initiative aims to lower suicide rates among black men

Talking about mental health and suicide is never easy. Since this is Suicide Prevention Month, one group that needs more attention is the African American community because of the rate of suicide among young men.

Several mental health experts and community activists will kick off the "Brother, Let's Talk" initiative aimed at discussing mental health issues facing black men.

“It really is okay to talk about what's going on in your head…your mental health…and erase the shame that comes along with that…especially in the African American community.

The first talk starts at 6 p.m. at the Wine Loft in downtown Birmingham.

The goal is to talk about mental health in the African American community and trying to reduce the high suicide rate.

Suicide is the third leading cause of death for African American men between the ages of 15 and 24.

Psychologist, Dr. Jeffrey Moore, says, “I realized that we are afraid of going to get help because we see it as being…uh…I don’t need help or I’m crazy.”

Going into the community and talking about this head on is Moore's way of helping

The group will hold the barbershop-style talks monthly.

For more information, visit www.brotherletstalk.com

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.