'Brother, Let's Talk' initiative aims to lower suicide rates among black men

Talking about mental health and suicide is never easy. Since this is Suicide Prevention Month, one group that needs more attention is the African American community because of the rate of suicide among young men.More >>
Talking about mental health and suicide is never easy. Since this is Suicide Prevention Month, one group that needs more attention is the African American community because of the rate of suicide among young men.More >>
Hot again Tuesday afternoon! Temperatures will top off in the upper 80s and lower 90s.More >>
Hot again Tuesday afternoon! Temperatures will top off in the upper 80s and lower 90s.More >>
Fairfield Police are investigating after a 3-year-old boy died after he was left inside an automobile at Miles College on Monday.More >>
Fairfield Police are investigating after a 3-year-old boy died after he was left inside an automobile at Miles College on Monday.More >>
Authorities are investigating after a man was killed in the 5900 block of Ellington Street in Roosevelt City Monday night.More >>
Authorities are investigating after a man was killed in the 5900 block of Ellington Street in Roosevelt City Monday night.More >>
Birmingham police are conducting a homicide investigation in the 3000 block of 44th Avenue North.More >>
Birmingham police are conducting a homicide investigation in the 3000 block of 44th Avenue North.More >>