Jill: Warmer than normal and dry Tuesday afternoon

Hot again Tuesday afternoon! Temperatures will top off in the upper 80s and lower 90s.



The weather looks good for those who plan on attending the Cullman County Fair this evening with temperatures falling from the middle 80s and into the 70s.

Temperatures will be above normal through Thursday. Expect highs in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees. A cold front arrives late week and that will allow for cooler and drier air to settle in on Friday and lasting through Monday. Normally, highs are in the lower 80s and lows are in the lower 60s and we will see temperatures like that or if not slightly cooler. It will be breezy at times too, so be careful if you plan on doing any outdoor burning.



I don’t see rain anytime soon in the forecast and the chance for drought developing through December appears likely. This dry stretch will mean you’ll have to plan on watering your lawn and garden.



TROPICAL UPDATE: Maria is a Category 1 hurricane with 75 mph winds and moving north at 7 mph and forecast to track north and then get the boot to the east late week thanks to a cold front. Lee is a Category 2 hurricane with 105 mph winds and moving west at 10 mph and will make the curve quickly out to sea.



On You Side with the weather you need to know about starting on WBRC FOX6 News at Noon.

Copyright 2017 WBRC. All rights reserved.