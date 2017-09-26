Sista Strut

Janice talked with Brenda Phillips-Hong, Founder of Brenda's Brown Bosom Buddies, and Tracey Muhammad, spouse of breast cancer victim. They discuss the 6th Annual "Sistah Strut" 5k Walk which will be Saturday from 7–11 a.m. at Legion Field Stadium. For more info call 205-588-0703. Studies show about one in eight women in the United States will develop invasive breast cancer over the course of her lifetime. In 2016 alone, over 300,000 new breast cancer cases were diagnosed in women, not including the nearly 3,000 additional cases that are expected to be diagnosed in men.

With epidemics such as this on the rise, many citizens are taking steps to help find cures for this life-altering illness. Sistah Strut recognizes the strength of survivors and is eager to raise funds that will aid in Breast Cancer research, early detection and a search for a cure. Citizens, especially survivors, are encouraged to share powerful testimonies of healing and rejuvenating energy along with proactive measures to fight this disease. Get ready and register for this year's race by logging on to http://brendasbrownbosombuddies.org/.

